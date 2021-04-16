Russian online lectures promote quality nuclear education in Namibia

An online lecture titled ‘Materials Science in Nuclear Technology’ was held recently at the main campus of the University of Namibia as part of a series of lectures to promote Russian nuclear educational programmes in 2021.

During the event, representatives of Russian universities shared information on how nuclear energy can be used and helpful in different spheres of life from art to science.

“Nuclear technologies penetrate to all spheres of our life and can be used everywhere,” stated Dr Alla Oudalova, Doctor of Biological Sciences from the National Research Nuclear University and this hypothesis was the basis of three parts of the lecture.

Dr Oudalova mentioned how nuclear technologies help in the development of agriculture and food industry, food irradiation, radioisotopes, isotopic labelling, art and science and other spheres. One of the prospective directions in medicine is radionuclide therapy. According to Dr Oudalova “medication containing i-131 accumulates in thyroid gland and is used to treat thyroid gland cancer.”

Another speaker, Dr Vera Verkhoturova, a representative of the Tomsk Polytechnic University, spoke in her presentation about application of operating nuclear and radiation facilities for the personnel training in non-power field.

According to statistics, Russia is the top operation country in research and testing reactors. In fact, the Tomsk Polytechnic University has Russia’s only research reactor, thanks to which it develops technology for producing new radiopharmaceuticals and neutron-capture therapy methods for diagnosing and treating cancer, heart and lung diseases, several childhood illnesses, etc.

To conclude her lecture, Dr Verknoturova highlighted the importance of studying in Russia and summarized Master Degree Programs in Nuclear Science and Technology at the University. There are three modules that leavers can choose from: Nuclear Power Engineering, Nuclear Medicine and Nuclear Safety.

The third part of the lecture was held by Dr Vyacheslav Andreev from Nizhny Novgorod State Technical University. Alekseev, who told the students about recent developments of Rosatom in SMR NPP projects, presented the latest designs and prospective product offers of the Rosatom Group of Companies, their advantages and possible usage in Africa.

“Nizhny Novgorod State Technical University has a research base with a multidisciplinary complex of laboratory and research stand to ensure educational process. The program is open to all African students. We will be happy to see some of you in the ranks of our students,” concluded Dr Andreev.

The lectures are done in cooperation with the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia and the National Research Nuclear University, Tomsk Polytechnic University and Nizhny Novgorod State Technical University.