Nedbank Bursary Programme assists 10 students

Nedbank Namibia recently awarded bursaries amounting to N$400,000 to 10 students, through the bank’s bursary programme.

Through a selection process which what made up of interviews and in-depth assessments, a total of 10 candidates were successful. Included in this number are seven Nedbank staff members who are working at the bank and studying part-time.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Nedbank Namibia’s Head of Human Capital, Faith Cloete, congratulated all the successful candidates, “As Nedbank, we pride ourselves in investing in our staff and community. Our message to the recipients of the bursary, is to utilize this opportunity to propel you into your future. Including our staff into the bursary programme was very important to us and further cements the fact that Nedbank is a great place work,” she said.

The Nedbank staff members who received bursaries from the institution include, Ndailikana Wedeinge, Romano Louw, Stacey Lee Carrol, Nollyda Gaoses, Richardine Coetzee, Silvanus Gomxob and Luisian Tjitua. Their fields of study include, Accounting, Finance, Information Technology and Law.

The other candidates who also receive bursaries from Nedbank include, Maria Matheus who is studying towards a Bachelor of Computer Science at NUST; Petrus Nauyoma studying towards a Bachelor of Computer Science at NUST, as well as Venick Mashuna, who is pursuing a Postgraduate Diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at CDAC in India.

Nedbank employee, Romano Louw (middle), posing with Nedbank Procurement Manager, Laura Voigts (left) and Nedbank Head of Human Resources, Faith Cloete (right).