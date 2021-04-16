GIPF introduces mobile office to extend the fund’s national reach to members in remote areas

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) last week launched its 4×4 “Pension on Wheels” truck.

The truck is a fully equipped mobile office that can withstand harsh road conditions. It will be operated by regional client service consultants on a rotational basis, who will be responsible for handling all benefits enquiries pertaining to claims, rules, and procedures.

The mobile office alliviates the need for GIPF members to travel long hours from remote areas to access GIPF services. The consultants will also be providing member statements (Income and Benefit statements, advice, coaching and support) and assist in the collection of claims and documents.

“On 14 August 2013, the GIPF launched the first ‘Pension on Wheels’ mobile office, a customised van, which was intended to extend the fund’s national reach to members in remote areas, however the fund later realised that there are certain areas a van cannot access due to the harsh road conditions, to reach members in remote areas. This motivated the fund to acquire the new 4×4 “Pension on Wheels” mobile office truck,” said David Nuyoma, the GIPF Chief Executive and Principal Officer.

At present, the GIPF has eleven regional offices in Gobabis, Ondangwa, Oshakati, Otjiwarongo, Rundu, Katima Mulilo, Keetmanshoop, Eenhana, Outapi, Swakopmund, complementing the head office in Windhoek and a satellite office at B1 City, also in Windhoek.

“Our national footprint is not adequate given the geographical spread of our membership base and this leaves many members and beneficiaries travelling long distances for services at our offices. This 4×4 truck will now close that gap and will take GIPF services to the members in remote areas of Namibia,” noted Nuyoma.

The 4×4 truck can access remote areas, it is bigger than the van thus carrying more service consultants and it provides seating to pensioners in need of assistance.