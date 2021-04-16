World Water Day competition winners receive accolades

Learners who participated in the City of Windhoek’s World Water Day competition received trophies and certification of participation at an event held last week.

The learners, from grade 4 to 12 where requested to participate in the competition by drawing or writing essays on how valuable water is to them, in line with the World Water Day theme for 2021 of ‘Valuing Water’.

Over 360 learners from 33 schools took part in the competition, but only 65 received prizes from the City for submitting the best drawing and essays.

The Deputy Mayor of Windhoek, Clemencia Hanases said the Windhoek Municipal Council is committed to providing safe drinking water at all residents.

“Our ability to provide clean water to all was tested during the hepatitis-e outbreak and more so during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, where we have to ensure access to water for all to maintain hygiene standards.”

She further expressed her excitement for the interest showed by the learners, noting that the information from the essays and drawings will be used in future awareness campaigns.

The event was also attended by Grace Mackinza, Junior Mayor of Windhoek, school principals, teachers and City officials.