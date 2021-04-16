Select Page

Women at Work to unveil new upgraded training kitchen

Posted by | Apr 19, 2021 |

Women at Work to unveil new upgraded training kitchen

Women at Work will launch their new upgraded training kitchen, the ‘Namib Mills Kitchen’, on 23 April at 11:00 at their offices in Windhoek.

The non-profit organisation aims at being a catalyst for change in the lives of unemployed women by providing high quality basic skills training and to facilitate suitable stable employment through their employment bureau.

The group in an announcement said they decided to name it the ‘Namib Mills’ Kitchen because Namib Mills has been supporting them with product donation and financially for years.

Women at Work teach home management courses, au pair courses, beginners dressmaking courses and advance dressmaking courses.

Because they are a non-profit organisation, they solely rely on donations, therefore if you would like to support their initiative.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Banks fall over their feet to entice young professionals even before they start working

Banks fall over their feet to entice young professionals even before they start working

9 March 2020

Meatco Board co-opted members appointed

Meatco Board co-opted members appointed

4 July 2017

Bank Windhoek employees net 7% annual salary hike

Bank Windhoek employees net 7% annual salary hike

12 September 2018

Bank Windhoek assigns Muukua with CSI and Stakeholder Engagement role

Bank Windhoek assigns Muukua with CSI and Stakeholder Engagement role

21 January 2020