Women at Work to unveil new upgraded training kitchen

Women at Work will launch their new upgraded training kitchen, the ‘Namib Mills Kitchen’, on 23 April at 11:00 at their offices in Windhoek.

The non-profit organisation aims at being a catalyst for change in the lives of unemployed women by providing high quality basic skills training and to facilitate suitable stable employment through their employment bureau.

The group in an announcement said they decided to name it the ‘Namib Mills’ Kitchen because Namib Mills has been supporting them with product donation and financially for years.

Women at Work teach home management courses, au pair courses, beginners dressmaking courses and advance dressmaking courses.

Because they are a non-profit organisation, they solely rely on donations, therefore if you would like to support their initiative.