Women’s indoor hockey team qualifies for 2022 World Cup

The senior indoor women’s hockey team has qualified for the 2022 Indoor World Cup in Belgium after beating South Africa 2-0 in the final match of the Women’s Indoor Africa Cup on Sunday in Durban, South Africa.

Namibia’s coach Erwin Handura said he is delighted to retain the cup and to qualify for the world cup.

The Africa Cup was played from April 16 to 18 and was contested by host South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana.

“Our target was to retain the cup and we did that to qualify for the world cup. I am proud of the girls,” said Handura. (Xinhua)