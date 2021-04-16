25 Rössing employees graduate from University of Stellenbosch business school

Twenty-five Rössing employees recently graduated with certificates after a six-month management development programme offered by the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

The programme aims to develop and sharpen employees’ leadership competencies and capabilities to equip them with tools to effectively manage people and drive quick-thinking

innovation.

“Our people are the most important asset of our business. Aspiring to be an employer of choice, Rössing Uranium provides long-term and rewarding employment by investing in our people

throughout their careers,” said Daylight Ekandjo, Rössing Uranium’ Corporate Communications manager.

The 25 graduates were divided into groups of five with each group receiving a Business Driven Action Learning (BDAL) project related to Rössing Uranium’s operations.

The groups completed their projects and made valuable recommendations that will be reviewed by the relevant head of departments who will be responsible to implement the recommendations made to create value for Rössing Uranium.