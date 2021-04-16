MultiChoice Namibia hosts virtual showcase revealing what’s in store for 2021

Over the recent years, the significance of content, particularly television content has reached immeasurable heights and in this regard, MultiChoice Namibia recently hosted media and the creative industry to a thrilling Showcase revealing what is in store for 2021.

“We wholeheartedly believe that we are more than just entertainment – we bring true value-for-money to our customers, and we consistently look for opportunities to bring Namibian talent to our

audiences by providing platforms that continue to support storytelling,” said MultiChoice Namibia MD, Roger Gertze.

On the local African front, viewers can look forward to South African funny-man, Loyiso Gola’s Stand-up special called State of the Nation during April, an Africa Day pop-up channel featuring

films and general entertainment from all over the continent in May, and the return of fan favourite, Survivor SA in June.

On the international front, viewers will continue to be spoiled for choice as they can expect more blockbuster hits as well as riveting series returns.

Highly acclaimed series such as ‘The Flight Attendant’, featuring Kaley Cuoco, ‘Birds of Prey’, and titles skipping the theatres and making their way straight to you can be expected in the upcoming

months as international titles continue to keep viewers glued to their screens and devices.

On the series side, Issa Rae and the rest of her girlfriends return for the final season of ‘Insecure’ on 1Magic, whilst Queen Latifah reigns supreme on ‘The Equalizer’ also on 1Magic.

“We consider ourselves differentiators and disruptors, as an aggregator of services to give Namibian customers exactly what they are asking for. Our metamorphic journey will enable best-

in-class customer experience solutions and across the entire spectrum of our steady, yet agile business, we live, connect, grow and advance at every stakeholder touchpoint, as a trusted ICT

brand,” said Gertze.

Speaking on MultiChoice Group’s hyper-local strategy in obtaining countless hours of African content, Yolisa Phahle CEO of General Entertainment and Connected Video, said, ‘’It is because

of our customers that we can continue to focus our energy on growing the local industry and bringing content which is authentically yours. Relevant, local and above all, entertaining and

informative.”