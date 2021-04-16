Select Page

Namibia eyes local production of green hydrogen and ammonia

Posted by | Apr 19, 2021 |

Namibia eyes local production of green hydrogen and ammonia

Namibia seeks to explore the production of green hydrogen and ammonia, the president said during a state of address (SONA)last week.

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob said to date Namibia has received six written offers from prospective developers to locally manufacture these clean fuels.

“The interest originates from as far afield as Australia, Belgium and the Netherlands but also from local companies,” he said.

“I am pleased to share with you that the possible capital expected to be deployed into these projects ranges from N$32 billion to N$150 billion with the possible number of jobs to be created through the development and operational cycles toping 20,000,” he added.

Meanwhile, Geingob said to organize the expedited pursuit of the opportunity by the government, he shall constitute the Green Hydrogen Council, which shall report, on a regular basis, progress made towards the goal of reaching a final investment decision within the Presidency.

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Stricter export regulations cause weaner prices to drop

Stricter export regulations cause weaner prices to drop

16 May 2014

Funds for Kunene to buy cattle and then distribute the meat to communities in distress

Funds for Kunene to buy cattle and then distribute the meat to communities in distress

1 April 2020

Agra Weaner auction competition winners awarded

Agra Weaner auction competition winners awarded

7 October 2016

Erongo farmers learn modern Swakara husbandry

Erongo farmers learn modern Swakara husbandry

11 March 2016