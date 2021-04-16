Select Page

City of Windhoek launches Spatial Development Framework

The City of Windhoek launched the Windhoek Spatial Development Framework on 13 April. The framework is set to guide the development of the City by defining their future developments.

Furthermore, the framework will also guide land use patterns and set policies and frameworks to achieve a better future for all inhabitants.

Mayor of the City, Dr. Job Amupanda said the city faces many serious challenges some of which are stemming from the pre-independence dispensation, urban migration trend and socio-economic needs and Council now bears a significant responsibility to adapt and plan for a more sustainable future, to ensure a better quality of life for residents.

Amupanda added that the structure plan has a three-phased approach which includes the review of the current status of development in the city, consultation on where they want to be and plans on how to get there.

“Therefore it is imperative to embark on widespread public consultation and active participation our residents, to successfully define a future for Windhoek and as an advocate for change, progress and active participation, I stand before you today, not only as Mayor but a fellow resident and implore you to take every opportunity to participate in shaping the future of Windhoek and informing the crucial contents of this strategic document,” he emphasised.

He explained that one of the key benefits of having a structure plan is that it will enable the city to become an authorized planning authority, thereby enabling them to speed up the process of developing and availing land to residents.

 

