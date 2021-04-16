Arrival of COVAX’s AstraZeneca vaccines set to to strengthen the country’s response and preparedness – Minister

Namibia received the first batch of 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines, bought by the government through the COVAX Facility.

Then 24,000 doses of AstraZeneca that arrived on Friday are part of the 67,200 that are expected to land in the country

Speaking at an event to receive the vaccines, Health Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula commended all organizations and individuals who have worked so hard to make this milestone possible.

“I have in mind our dedicated staff members, the development cooperation partners, officials from the COVAX Facility, the private sector and others who have walked with us and continue to walk with us on this difficult journey.,” he added.

Shangula said the arrival of the vaccine in the country will go a long way to strengthen the COVID-19 response and preparedness in the country.

“Having launched Phase 1 of our vaccination campaign on 19 March, with the Sinopharm and Covishield vaccines donated by the China and India, and the addition of AstraZeneca, we are poised to roll out Phase 2 of the campaign on the 19 April,” he said.

“I would like to say, that this is just the first of more consignments that will be delivered in the coming months. Not only from the COVAX Facility but potentially from other manufacturers and suppliers, who we have engaged,” he said.

Meanwhile, UNICEF serves as the procurement agent for the COVAX Facility for Namibia.