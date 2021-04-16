Select Page

Meatco to engage major distributors, retailers of meat products in Ghana

A delegation from the Meat Corporation (Meatco) will visit Accra, Ghana from 19 to 22 April, following a trade mission facilitated by the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO).

Building on the timely African Continental Free Trade Area, MIRCO Executive Director, Penda Naanda on Thursday said Namibia – Ghana Bilateral relations continue to grow from strength to strength.

“With the assistance of the High Commission of Namibia in Accra, the Meatco delegation will engage major distributors and retailers of meat products in Ghana, who have shown keen interest in Namibian meat and meat products. Namibia is world-renowned for its export of beef and related products, while Ghana is a major meat importer,” he said.

According to Naanda and Ghana complement each other in various economic aspects that could be beneficial for the Namibian private sector.

Meanwhile, he said MIRCO through its active economic diplomacy will continue to facilitate trade missions and assist Namibian businesses to take full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

 

