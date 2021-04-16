Select Page

Namibian Electronic Sports Association’s AMG to be held online next week

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association’s (NESA) 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be take place on Saturday, 24 April 2021, on the NESA Public Discord server.

It is in light of the still reigning Covid-19 pandemic that NESA has decided to host its AGM online once again.

The association in a statement said all registered and paid members can join the meeting to vote on matters outlined in the Agenda and persons from the general public are also welcome to listen in on the meeting but are not allowed any inputs towards decisions.

The meeting will start at 13:00 and all interested persons are invited to attend.

The Server for the AGM can be accessed via the following link: https://discord.gg/grJkXd4

For more information, please visit our website at the following link: https://esportsnamibia.org/nesa-2021-agm/

 

