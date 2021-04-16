Select Page

We can now confidently confirm an active onshore petroleum basin – minister

Posted by | Apr 15, 2021 |

We can now confidently confirm an active onshore petroleum basin – minister

The Ministry of Mines and Energy and Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) on Thursday announced that data from the preliminary analysis of the 6-2 well provides clear evidence of a working conventional petroleum system in the Kavango Basin.

The 6-2 well is the first of a three-well drilling programme. The well sample log of the 6-2 provides over 200 meters (over 660 feet) of oil and natural gas indicators over three discrete intervals in a stacked sequence of reservoir and source rock.

ReconAfrica said in a statement that extraction of oil from these samples and subsequent fingerprinting for key characteristics of the liquids, support an active petroleum system with multiple source intervals.

Dan Jarvie, petroleum systems chemist and member of ReconAfrica’s Advisory Board said these results are indicative of migrated, thermogenic petroleum and occur over three different intervals in the 6-2 test well.

“The intervals penetrated include highly porous, permeable sediments and marine source rocks as predicted, and an extensive marine carbonate lithofacies. Mud gas results indicate a high BTU gas with the presence of light oil in numerous cutting samples. Based on these initial results, the components and processes for a working petroleum system are all present,” Jarvie added.

Mines and Energy Minister, Tom Alweendo said the results of the well confirm a big potential for a very valuable energy resource and therefore a significant development for onshore exploration.

“The positive results of this well have provided us with the critical information required to unlock the country’s petroleum prospects and is the first step in the process of locating significant accumulations. We can now confidently confirm Namibia is endowed with an active onshore petroleum basin,” Alweendo said.

Meanwhile, progress is being made on the second drill site, the 6-1 well. ReconAfrica said with drilling, coring and logging operations now complete on the 6-2 location, their rig is being mobilized to the 6-1 location, 16 km (10 miles) north of 6-2 drill site. This second well is designed to evaluate the petroleum systems discovered in the first well (6-2) in an area of maximum thickness.

The ministry and ReconAfrica are working with Core Laboratories, GeoMark Research and Netherland Sewell & Associates Inc to provide further detailed analysis of all data.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Reforms in UN system at snails pace – Nandi-Ndaitwah

Reforms in UN system at snails pace – Nandi-Ndaitwah

18 January 2016

Yeula sponsors ESFMF

Yeula sponsors ESFMF

30 January 2015

Serviced land a massive challenge

Serviced land a massive challenge

13 March 2015

Antler Gold seeks 75% interest in gold exploration license in Namibia

Antler Gold seeks 75% interest in gold exploration license in Namibia

17 January 2020