MTC NFA Cup launched – Preliminary rounds to kick off over weekend

NFA – The much anticipated MTC NFA Cup Aweh was launched on Tuesday in Windhoek. The cup is set to see the lower divisions clubs battle it out this weekend.

Digital enabler MTC will sponsor the NFA Cup with a N$4.5 Million boost annually for the next three years.

The winning team of the tournament will walk away with N$500,000 followed by the runner ups who will bag N$250 000 while the third and fourth place receive N$150,000 and N$100,000 respectively.

The MTC NFA Cup Aweh will kick off this weekend with the preliminary rounds that will be played in the regions.

Speaking at the prestigious launch, NFA President Ranga Haikali highlighted the importance of the cup.

The cup is and will continue to be the only platform that sees all the association’s more than 220 football clubs coming together to battle it out for the ultimate prize.

“The NFA Executive and indeed the whole football family, once again would like to commend MTC Namibia for their trust and commitment in answering the call of football and to continue to be involved in football in general and in this prestigious competition,” Haikali stated.

He added that the N$4.5 million annual commitment from MTC is by far the biggest ever Cup sponsor in the history of local football. Football remains and is the only game that is followed by the masses in this country.

The Round of 32 consist of the winner and runner up from the three 1st Division and only the winner from the 14 2nd Divisions plus the 12 teams from the top tier league, the Namibia Premier Football League (NFPL).

All clubs from the round of 32 will receive travelling allowance to the tune of N$18,000 and playing gear.

The MTC NFA Cup Rounds Date are as follows: Preliminary Rounds 16 &17 April; Round of 32 15 & 16 May; Round of 16 19 & 20 June; Round of 8, 3rd & 4th July; Semi-final 17& 18 July and Final 31 July.