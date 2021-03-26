COVID-19 deaths on the rise, Health Ministry concerned

The Health Ministry Executive Director, Dr. Ben Nangombe on Tuesday said the ministry is concerned with the number of COVID-19 deaths which have shown an upward trajectory.

This is a serious cause for concern Nangombe said during a daily COVID-19 update, where he announced 11 deaths over the past 24-hours, bringing the country’s total number of deaths to 586.

“We extend sincere condolences to the bereaved families and indeed to the whole nation. One

life lost is just too many,” he added.

According to Nangombe, Namibia on Tuesday recorded 162 new COVID-19 confirmed cases identified in the last 24 hours, which represents 11% positivity rate, while active cases currently stand at 1368.

To date Namibia’s cumulative confirmed cases now stand at 45,949; recoveries at 43,984 and so far 3122 vaccine doses have been administered since the roll-out.