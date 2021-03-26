Select Page

KSB Pumps now operates as incorporated entity from own premises

Posted by | Apr 14, 2021 | , ,

KSB Pumps now operates as incorporated entity from own premises

With several thousand KSB pumps installed all over Namibia during the past thirty years, this legendary piece of German industrial equipment needs no introduction. At every Namibian mine, at every local authority and at dozens of industrial plants, there are trusted KSB pumps moving slurry, sludge and liquids.

KSB first came to Namibia in the late eighties when Klaus Streit was the manager of Fenner, a company well-known for its light industrial applications and consumables. When Fenner divested, the KSB brand moved, together with its pioneer, to Hydroweld, where the legend continued. But all throughout the period that the German manufacturer supplied its reliable pumps, it operated under the wings of an agency.

That changed completely at the beginning of 2021 when KSB Pumps and Valves South Africa decided to continue its presence in Namibia as an incorporated entity, working from its own premises and running its own workshops. KSB Pumps and Valves Namibia was officially founded in 2020 and started operating as a stand-alone entity from premises in Windhoek’s Northern Industrial Area early in 2021.

DeWet Van Wyk was appointed as the company’s first Managing Director, ably assisted by the KSB legend himself, Klaus Streit as Area Manager.

The KSB Pumps and Valves Namibia team, seated from the left, Johannes Andreas, (Accountant), Francois Jooste (Sales) and Shaun Theron (Supervisor). Standing are, from the left, Klaus Streit (Area Manager), DeWet Van Wyk (Managing Director) and Kenneth Kasita (Sales).

With his German connections, it was no coincidence that Klaus set his heart on KSB pumps some thirty years ago. Even in Germany where industrial competition is very high, KSB is rated as one of the most reliable pump manufacturers worldwide. And with so many different types of pumps for every conceivable requirement, Klaus realised right from the start that KSB will become the equipment of choice as an independent Namibia developed.

During the years when KSB flew as an agency in the Hydroweld stable, Klaus and another legendary Namibian industrialist, Peter Petherbridge, criss-crossed the country from Katima in the north to Oranjemund in the south. Wherever there was the need to move liquid, the formidable duo would get in their bakkie and drove to the site in person regardless of the size of the project.

As this relationship progressed, KSB pumps performed so well wherever they were installed that the brand became a household name, specifically among engineers and project managers. In the Hydroweld stable, KSB came into its own, growing the brand’s reputation with every new installation.

Roughly four years ago, Klaus decided to take KSB independent, running it as a local agency, continuing to build on its formidable foundation. At this point, existing installations and new sales have grown to such an extent that KSB Pumps and Valves South Africa decided its flagship brand needs to trade as a separate Namibian company.

This entailed much preparatory work. First, the right premises had to be found, able not only to house sufficient stock but also doubling as a workshop and repair facility. The ideal site was located in the Northern Industrial Area next to the old Bavaria workshop. When all these elements were put in place, KSB Pumps and Valves Namibia started trading under its new identity but always with the same trusted, reliable equipment.

Managing Director DeWet Van Wyk said “The opening of the doors of the new business and new premises early in January marks a milestone for KSB Pumps and Valves Namibia to continue growing by serving the entire Namibia with the best equipment in industrial pumping.”

KSB Pumps pioneer, Klaus Streit (right) and KSP Pumps and Valves Namibia Managing Director, DeWet Van Wyk. The trusted KSB pump range has made the big shift from an agency to an independent Namibian company, early this year.

About The Author

Daniel Steinmann

Brief CV of Daniel Steinmann. Born 24 February 1961, Johannesburg. Educated at the University of Pretoria: BA, BA(hons), BD. Postgraduate degrees are in Philosophy and Divinity. Editor of the Namibia Economist since 1991. Daniel Steinmann has steered the Economist as editor for the past 29 years. The newspaper started as a monthly free-sheet, then moved to a weekly paper edition (1996 to 2016), and on 01 December 2016 to a daily digital newspaper at https://economist.com.na. His editorial focus is on economic analysis based on budget analysis, dissecting strategic planning and assessing the impact of policy formulation. For eight years, he hosted a weekly talk-show on NBC Radio, explaining complex economic concepts to a lay audience in a relaxed, conversational manner. He was a founding member of the Editors' Forum of Namibia. Over the years, he has mentored scores of journalism students as interns and as young professional journalists. He often assists economics students, both graduate and post-graduate, to prepare for examinations and moderator reviews. He is the Namibian respondent for the World Economic Survey conducted every quarter for the Ifo Center for Business Cycle Analysis and Surveys at the University of Munich in Germany. He is frequently consulted by NGOs and international analysts on local economic trends and developments. Send comments to [email protected]

Related Posts

Zero maintenance fees account recently launched by Nedbank

Zero maintenance fees account recently launched by Nedbank

20 August 2019

Africa unites to attach investment at Africa Oil Week in Cape Town

Africa unites to attach investment at Africa Oil Week in Cape Town

1 November 2017

New wave of Weltwaerts volunteers arrived

New wave of Weltwaerts volunteers arrived

16 September 2016

Namibia calls on international community to allow Venezuela resolve its internal issues

Namibia calls on international community to allow Venezuela resolve its internal issues

30 January 2019