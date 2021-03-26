MTC Knockout Project proceeds to benefit Gibeon and Gochas communities

By Clifton Movirongo.

Twenty-four families in the Hardap Region will receive brand new houses being constructed with the support of MTC and partners, through the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN).

The SDFN has a track record of successfully constructing affordable houses for low income earners and the current project in the region for the 24 low-cost houses is being financed with a sum of N$1 million raised from last year’s 2nd edition of the MTC Knockout Project.

Of the 24 houses, 11 houses are planned to be built in Gochas and 13 in Gibeon, both villages are located in the Hardap Region, respectively.

“The problem of homelessness in Namibia can only be solved through smart partnerships, sound and selfless leadership, and sustainable interventions,” said Erasmus Nekundi, MTC’s Public Relations Officer, adding that “in order to restore the dignity of the people, housing problem must be remedied. And to achieve that, sound leadership, policies, systems and processes, and a unison and intentional drive, through sustainable partnerships, is indispensable.”

Speaking at the ground-breaking event, Hardap Regional Governor, Hon. Solomon April, was full of praise for MTC and partners, and the SDFN for what he described as “an upright and deliberate intervention to curb the issue of housing in the country”.

“For so long, Hardap region have been less considered for many development programs. Hence our appreciation to MTC and Partners for considering us this time. As part of the national developmental efforts to reduce housing backlog, I am committing that Hardap region will avail land to the SDFN in order to facilitate the provisioning of decent housing to our people,” April added.

Filled with emotions and a thankful tone, one of the beneficiaries, Khristine Namises of Gochas joyfully expressed her gratitude. “I am currently living in a shack, but within two months, I will be a proud owner of a decent home that I can call my own. I am happy because I never thought that I will ever own a brick house, but thanks to MTC and partners, it is happening.”

“As MTC, we are committed to supporting sustainable interventions that are geared towards; and in sync with government’s programs for improving the socio-economic and welfare standard of all

Namibians. We are therefore appreciative to all corporates that have supported the MTC Knockout Project, for they understood that issues of national concern require unity in order to make a

meaningful difference in our society,” Nekundi concluded.