14 schools in the north to benefit from donation of textbooks and teacher’s guides

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture received a donation of textbooks and teacher’s guides from Support Ulm e.V in collaboration with the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust (OOCT).

The textbooks and teacher’s guides are to benefit 14 identified schools in the Oshikoto, Oshana, Ohangwena and Omusati Regions.

The donation consists of 1330 Grade 4 to 7 textbooks and teacher’s guides, worth a total value of N$185 000 and it is to support identified schools and is part of a bigger initiative to distribute more than 1750 books during March and April 2021, worth a total combined value of N$243,000.

Hileni Amukana, the Oshana Regional Director of Education, Arts and Culture expressed her gratitude to the donor and confirmed that this donation will definitely make a difference in the lives of the children and it will assist to lay the foundation for the learners up to secondary level.

Rudolf Coetzee one of the Trustees of OOCT pledged that this is their continued commitment towards Namibian and its future leaders.