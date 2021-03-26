NamPower commences with the suspension of electricity supply to defaulters – Power utility owed N$800 million

Power utility, NamPower on Monday commenced with the disconnection of electricity supply to various government ministries, state-owned enterprises and councils, among others, due to non-payment of bills.

NamPower’s Manager: Corporate Communication and Marketing Tangeni Kambangula said that the power utility is owed around N$800 million by the various defaulters.

According to Kambangula, the Debt Collection Plan, which involves the suspension of electricity to defaulting customers, was prompted by some customers’ long overdue accounts.

“As part of the plan, NamPower announced that it will suspend power supply on 12 April to customers who have not settled their accounts by 31 March” she said.

Kambangula said after the announcement, some customers responded positively and came up with commitments to bring their accounts up to date or settle their arrears, but unfortunately, by the due date, some customers have not been forthcoming and thus, their electricity supply has been suspended.

Kambangula said the following have so far been affected: Berseba Village Council; Village Council Witvlei; Agribusdev; Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform; Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service and Congo Namibia Trading (Pty) Ltd (Kombat).

“Electricity supply to the customers listed above will be suspended for four hours today, from 11:00 to 15:00. If no arrangement is made by these customers with NamPower by the end of this week, the customer will move to Stage 2 which involves the suspension of electricity supply for 8 hours over the period of two days,” she said.

Furthermore she said, the suspension of electricity supply to customers who are in arrears will continue until acceptable arrangements are put in place or accounts are settled in full.

Currently, Namibia is a net importer of electricity with more than 60% of its power coming mainly from neighbouring countries.