Progress of the Goreangab Extension 4 development site at a snails pace says Amupanda

His Worship, Dr. Job Amupanda, Mayor of the City of Windhoek visited the Goreangab Extension 4 development site on 9 April, to inspect the progress made with regard to the servicing of plots in the area.

Samuel Haraseb, the City’s sectional engineer for Special Projects said 319 plots are envisaged to be serviced by the end of the year, with the first 125, as part of the northern Section 1, planned to be ready within the next two months. He said roads are currently being tarred and sewerage infrastructure is installed by the contractor, Roads Contractor Company (RCC)

Although the Mayor was happy with the progress made, he expressed his dissatisfaction with the slow pace of it. “The plots originally formed part of the Massive Urban Land Servicing programme that included Walvis Bay and Oshakati as well, which started seven years ago,” said Amupanda.

He said in Oshakati, close to 4000 plots have been serviced, but in Windhoek, through that programme, not a single plot could be counted for, therefore there have been some problems necessitating the City of Windhoek to play a bigger role in driving the Goreangab development forward.

“In 2015 when we negotiated with the government, we said let us give the work to the RCC as a state owned entity that is not profit driven, to keep the costs down, however, the RCC has been experiencing challenges, which are well know and this is when we as the City, decided to centre ourselves in the work at Goreangab Extension 4 and 10 working with the Ministry, to get the work done,” he added.

Amupanda meanwhile hopes the development will be complete soon. “Faniel Maanda, Strategic Executive for Housing, Property Management and Human Settlement and his team are working hard to get the work done and that is why I decided to come and inspect the progress myself so that we can also focus our attention on other areas,” he concluded.