Select Page

Want to be noticed? Then the Merc GLE AMG is for you!

Posted by | Apr 13, 2021 |

Want to be noticed? Then the Merc GLE AMG is for you!

For those who can afford to fork out close to N$2 million for a set of wheels, Mercedes South Africa announced this week the arrival of the exhilarating AMG conversion of its popular GLE series mid-sized SUV.

Priced at around two million Rand, this special AMG conversion is offered as the GLE 53 4MATIC+ and the same model’s Coupé derivative. The latter is the slightly more expensive car.

The fire in the belly comes from a 320 kW 3-litre straight six, propelling this beauty from zero to 100 in just over 5 seconds. This performance is in no small part due to the combination of sheer power, fully variable all-wheel drive and a smooth 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Mercedes SA said “It’s immediately obvious that the new performance GLEs are part of the AMG family, with the AMG radiator grille setting the tone for a car that oozes sportiness and muscular lines. The wheel arches in the same colour as the car provide space for the large 20-inch light alloy wheels with AMG lettering, which comes as standard.”

“As the inventors of the performance SUV, it is important to us to continue to lead when it comes to innovations, driving dynamics, individuality and design. The new GLE 53 offers more power than their predecessors, and the Coupé adds style and elegance to our SUV family. Both guarantee a thrilling driving experience,” commented Johannes Fritz, Co-Chief Executive for Mercedes-Benz South Africa and Executive Director for Mercedes-Benz Cars.

 

About The Author

SADC Correspondent

SADC correspondents are independent contributors whose work covers regional issues of southern Africa outside the immediate Namibian ambit. Ed.

Related Posts

Concept buggy creates such a buzz, Volkswagen fans hope it goes into production

Concept buggy creates such a buzz, Volkswagen fans hope it goes into production

23 August 2019

Volvo SA introduces a refreshed version of its best-selling XC90

Volvo SA introduces a refreshed version of its best-selling XC90

20 August 2019

Popular and proven Hilux now comes in 27 models and derivatives for every possible application

Popular and proven Hilux now comes in 27 models and derivatives for every possible application

22 November 2017

Performance with class – Audi launches the RS 4 Avant and RS 5 Sportback

Performance with class – Audi launches the RS 4 Avant and RS 5 Sportback

6 March 2019