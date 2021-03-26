Want to be noticed? Then the Merc GLE AMG is for you!

For those who can afford to fork out close to N$2 million for a set of wheels, Mercedes South Africa announced this week the arrival of the exhilarating AMG conversion of its popular GLE series mid-sized SUV.

Priced at around two million Rand, this special AMG conversion is offered as the GLE 53 4MATIC+ and the same model’s Coupé derivative. The latter is the slightly more expensive car.

The fire in the belly comes from a 320 kW 3-litre straight six, propelling this beauty from zero to 100 in just over 5 seconds. This performance is in no small part due to the combination of sheer power, fully variable all-wheel drive and a smooth 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Mercedes SA said “It’s immediately obvious that the new performance GLEs are part of the AMG family, with the AMG radiator grille setting the tone for a car that oozes sportiness and muscular lines. The wheel arches in the same colour as the car provide space for the large 20-inch light alloy wheels with AMG lettering, which comes as standard.”

“As the inventors of the performance SUV, it is important to us to continue to lead when it comes to innovations, driving dynamics, individuality and design. The new GLE 53 offers more power than their predecessors, and the Coupé adds style and elegance to our SUV family. Both guarantee a thrilling driving experience,” commented Johannes Fritz, Co-Chief Executive for Mercedes-Benz South Africa and Executive Director for Mercedes-Benz Cars.