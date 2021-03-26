Only this week left for young Executives to apply for Stanford Seed Transformation Programme

Young business leaders who aspire to be included in the upcoming 2021/22 Stanford Seed Transformation Programme only have this week left to finalise and submit their applications. The deadline is on Thursday 15 April 2021.

Sponsored by De Beers Group, this programme is a 12-month business and management skills development programme offered by the world-renowned Stanford University based in Palo Alto, California. Many business owners and leaders of large businesses had their skills developed and honed at Stanford.

The Seed Transformation Programme (STP) is an online learning experience that goes beyond business skills only. The learning and training are anchored in practical hands-on tools to support business growth.

The programme targets Chief Executives or founders of companies or social enterprises who want to grow and scale their companies as well as companies with annual revenue between US$300,000 and US$15 million based in Botswana, Namibia and South Africa.

Companies from Namibia that have already participated in the programme include Cospharm, Vulkan Ruine Tours and Transfers, Anticor (Pty) Ltd, International Training College-Lingua, PowerCom and Brumar Construction.

Cosmas Mukaratirwa, a pharmacist by profession, attended the Seed Programme in 2018. As Managing Director of pharmaceutical distributor, Cospharm, he wants to expand his business into manufacturing of generic medicines for the entire southern African region.