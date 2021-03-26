Brave Warriors climb 10 spots in the latest FIFA rankings

NFA – The Brave Warriors have moved up 10 places in the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) ranking, released last week on 7 April.

Namibia was ranked at 121 position globally in the previous ranking and has now moved up to the 111 position.

This follows their 2-1 defeat of Guinea in the AFCON qualifiers on 28 March and an additional three points collected following Chad’s disqualification from the qualifiers.

“Like we said before, the Guinea game was not a dead rubber, there was so much to play for national pride, rankings and our own dignity. Moving up is a good start and it’s now for the team to keep on improving on the stats”, said coach Bobby Samaria.

He added that the rise in rankings “gives the team hope that indeed it is possible to play and beat better ranked nations”.

Continentally, Namibia is now ranked at 26th position, having moved up 6 places from 32.

The team now turns their attention to the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers as they compete in Group H with Senegal, Togo and Congo Brazzaville with only the best performing country proceeding to the third and final round of the African qualifiers.