2598 people vaccinated against COVID-19 since commencement of roll-out programme

The Minister of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) on Friday announced that the total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered since the roll-out is now at 2598.

The ministry in an update said 1932 of the doses have been absorbed in the Khomas Reigion, while the Erongo Region has had 666 vaccination.

The ministry in the update invited all eligible people to get vaccinated against coronavirus infection.

“The vaccine types that we currently have at our different vaccination centers are the Sinopharm vaccine and the Covishield vaccine,” the ministry added.

To date, Namibia has recorded, 45,193 cumulative confirmed cases, 43,483 recoveries and 559 total deaths.