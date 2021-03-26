Domestic football drought to end, as transitional football league teams drawn

NFA- The Namibia Football Association(NFA) on Thursdayannounced the top tier of league football with a draw for the 12 registered teams of the Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL) into two groups.

The transitional league will be a preparatory league for the 2021/2022 season, scheduled to commence in August 2021 to June 2022. The teams were paired in accordance of their regions and the matches will be played in two phases, on a round-robin basis.

NPFL League Director, Mabos Vries said after three years of inactive football in the country, the beautiful game of football is back at last.

“We have decided to reactivate football for those who are passionate about football but most especially for the betterment of players who were the most affected by these football politics.”

Vries said phase one will have the teams play on a round-robin basis and only playing once against the other.

Phase two will see the teams advance to the next stage based on their position on the log, which ultimately places them into three leagues, consisting of four teams that will play each other on a home-and-away basis.

The three leagues are called the Golden League, The Silver League and lastly the Bronze League.

The league is scheduled to kick off on 17 April to 30 July 2021 with the official launch set for Saturday at the NFA.

Group A will feature: Mighty Gunners, Tigers FC, Eleven Arrows, Young African, Black Africa, Tura Magic.

Group B: Civics, citizens, Julinho Sporting, Orlando Pirates, Blue Waters, Young Brazilians.