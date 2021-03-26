Namibia Revenue Agency now operational

The Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) is now operational, officially launched by the President, HE Dr Hage Geingob on 07 April 2021 in Windhoek, the Ministry of Finance said Thursday. The agency is headed by Mr Sam Shivute whose appointment was announced in September last year in preparation for its implementation.

The Ministry of Finance’s spokesperson, Tonateni Shidhudhu informed the media, the taxpayer community, import and export traders and the public at large, that NamRA is responsible for administering the Namibian tax, customs and excise laws and services.

This means all tax and customs and excise administration-related enquiries should be directed to the Office of the Commissioner of NamRA.

“It is also important to note that as NamRA takes over the revenue administration functions, the policy issues such as tax laws, negotiations of treaties and international agreements relating to tax,

and customs and excise continue to resort under the Ministry of Finance,” he said.

The ministry is currently restructuring to introduce a new functional unit for Revenue Policy Advisory Service (RPAS), he added.

“Therefore, policy-related enquiries can be directed to the Office of the Executive Director in the Ministry of Finance. The media and the public at large are kindly requested to take note of the difference between the functions of the ministry as a policymaker and NamRA as a policy administrator (revenue collector),” Shidhudhu concluded.

