Cancer screening drive to hit the north

Posted by | Apr 8, 2021 |

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) has announced the dates for their next National Cancer Outreach Programme which will be held in the central north of the country next week.

The dates for the outreach are 12 April at Omaruru Clinic from 10:00, 13 April at Outjo Health Centre from 08:00, 14 April at Khorixas Health Centre from 08:00.

CAN Chief Executive Officer Rolf Hansen in a statement this week said that only the first 100 ladies and 50 men, age 45 and above will be registered.

“Screening will be for cervical and breast cancer for sexually active, older than 20 years, women and prostate, PSA focussed, for men over 45 years of age,” he added.

According to Hansen, the association only has the capacity and financial means to screen 100 and 50 men per day complimentary and only the first 150 patients will be registered per point, therefore ‘first come, first served’.

“Connect with us and take a glimpse of what CAN does and how You can impact lives and help fight cancer in Namibian,” concluded Hansen.

 

