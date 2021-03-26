NTN to host Setswana storyteller and praise poet

The National Theatre of Namibian(NTN) will present a storytelling evening with Felicitas Mogotsi, storyteller and praise poet, in partnership with the National Arts Council of Namibia.

The event will be live streamed on NTN’s Facebook page on 8 April at 18:30, while physical seating is available but limited. Virtual and physically attending audiences can look forward to an evening into the indigenous Setswana story ‘Molemathite’, resonating the value of humility and the communal principal of love and kindness.

Mme Mogotsi’s, a retired teacher, love for storytelling developed in her primary school days, where she was drawn to the art of storytelling, emoting and orating. She saw it as a means to allow learners from various backgrounds and groups to express themselves and understand one another.

Her house was also filled with storytellers including her parents and Grandmother, therefore from a young age, she was drawn to praise poetry and to this day promotes the practices, as she sees it as a culture and technique that is fading away.

She has worked as a primary school teacher until her retirement, but she continues to do community work in Aminuis and believes that storytelling and education go hand in hand, as education prospers through the medium of storytelling.