MultiChoice Talent Factory students graduate

Last year was undoubtedly tough due to COVID-19, but the ability for all the 60 students from the Lusaka, Nairobi and Lagos academy hubs to quickly adapt and transition from physical to virtual learning speaks to the world-class nature of the academy’s course, said Yolisa Phahle, Chief Executive of General Entertainment and Connected Services, MultiChoice Group.

“The MultiChoice Talent Factory is very close to my heart. It speaks to who we are as Africans, natural-born storytellers. Today we are here to celebrate the second cohort who were dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic but the challenge seems to have brought on even greater opportunities,” Phahle added.

The students’ academic course was extended from 12 to 18 months due to the pandemic. This additional time translated to the students today walking away with not one but two qualifications, making them even more sought-after as they re-enter their respective local film and TV sectors as highly qualified industry professionals.

Alongside their MTF qualification, the students also walk away with an equally illustrious qualification from the prestigious New York Film Academy of Visual and Performing Arts (NYFA).

The students completed an intensive 3-week online NYFA course on the production of micro-documentaries, PSAs and music videos and also worked with the United Nations on the global #PledgeToPause campaign, exposing the young creatives to global networks. In addition, MTF graduates are now part of the MTF alumni network and connected to industry professionals from across the continent.

The continued success of the MTF initiative since its start in 2018 is also rooted in its illustrious partnerships, namely with NYFA, the Henley Business School Africa, Pan-Atlantic University in Nigeria, Kenyatta University in Kenya and the University of Zambia in Zambia. MTF also has partnerships with internationally acclaimed organisations Dolby, Jasco Broadcast Solutions and Nihilent.

MTF’s partners have further contributed to the initiative by offering awards to this year’s graduates.

The winners are; Julie Ako (Nigeria), Kefa Igilo (Tanzania) and Hilma Sheehama (Namibia). Jasco Broadcast Solutions will provide one AVID media composer licence to the most-promising film video editor per region. The recipients are Gbenga Gomes (Nigeria), Isiko Abubaker (Uganda) and Abel Ngoma (Zambia).

The AVID Pro Tools license for the most- promising sound engineer per region was awarded to Igho Arusi Avuirovarie (Nigeria), Maurice Muendo (Kenya) and Riejhaat Wolhuter (Namibia).