Defence minister resigns amid graft claims

Following a meeting with the President, HE Dr Hage Geingob and Vice President Nangolo Mbumba on 6 April at State House, Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Rear Admiral Peter Vilho, resigned.

Vilho was summoned over allegations of corruption, which, among others involves an undeclared bank account in Hong Kong.

In his resignation letter, Vilho informed the Head of State that his continued membership of the Executive was “untenable” and the “ongoing media blitz” focused on him detracted from the “very important work of government, especially in the area of defence and security”.

Geingob accepted the resignation letter on the same day.