Brave Gladiators to face Angola – Coleman jets in for friendlies

NFA- Brave Gladiators coach Robert Nauseb has included Spain-based Zenatha Coleman in his final 23 players to face Angola in two international friendlies on Wednesday and Saturday.

The Gladiators are hosting their neighbors with matches scheduled for 7 and 10 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium will kick off at 15h00 under the COVID-19 regulations, and no fans allowed into the stadium.

The team’s preparations for the friendly kicked off three weeks ago, and the head coach Nauseb reveals the two friendlies are a build up towards COSAFA and the World Cup Qualifiers slated to take place later this year.

“It was not an easy decision to make come up with the final squad. All the players gave their all and the commitment was encouraging but in the end we can only do with 23. We have options and that is good going forward,” said Nauseb.

Gladiators skipper Zenatha Coleman was unable to join the squad earlier due to other commitments with her club, however, team manager Sunny Maharero has confirmed that the star player will be joining the team early Wednesday morning.

Brave Gladiators final squad: Goalkeepers: Mellissa Matheus, Agnes Kauzuu, Lydia Eixas.

Defenders: Eddelsisingh Emma Naris, Veronika Van Wyk, Selma Enkali, Lovisa Mulunga, Kamunikire Tjituka, Lydiana Nanamus, Iina Katuta. Midfielders: Milicent Hikuam, Thomalina Adams, Asteria Angula, Meltret Ujamba, Ivone Irene Kooper, Annouschka Kordom. Strikers: Beverly Ueziua, Fiola Vliete, Memory Ngonda, Anna-Marie Shikusho, Precious Hambira, Zenatha Coleman, Juliana Blou.