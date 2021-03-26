Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Tuesday 06 April 2021 – only Swakoppoort records minor inflow

Posted by | Apr 6, 2021 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Tuesday 06 April 2021 – only Swakoppoort records minor inflow

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

*Omatako abstraction took place to online users.

**The Neckartal water level is for 29 March 2021.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

28 March 2014

28 March 2014

28 March 2014

24 October 2014

24 October 2014

24 October 2014

Overview for the week and 5-day outlook to Wednesday 21 November 2018

Overview for the week and 5-day outlook to Wednesday 21 November 2018

16 November 2018

Namwater dam bulletin update on Thursday 31 December 2020 – small gains in Swakoppoort and Oanob, Hardap steady

Namwater dam bulletin update on Thursday 31 December 2020 – small gains in Swakoppoort and Oanob, Hardap steady

31 December 2020