SADC to convene Extraordinary Double Troika Summit to deliberate on measures to address terrorism in Mozambique

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will on Thursday, 8 April, convene an Extraordinary Double Troika Summit, in Maputo, Mozambique, to deliberate on measures to address terrorism in the Republic of Mozambique.

SADC is deeply concerned about the continued terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado, especially for the lives and welfare of the residents who continue to suffer from the atrocious, brutal and indiscriminate assaults.

Reacting to the recent terrorist attacks on the town of Palma, in Mozambique, H.E. President Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, of the Republic of Botswana, and Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation said, “that the attacks in Mozambique were an affront to peace and security, not only in Mozambique, but also in the region and the international community as a whole.”

The Extraordinary Double Troika Summit will be preceded by the Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit which will also take place on the 8th of April 2021, as well as the supporting Technical meetings on the 7th of April 2021.

The SADC Summit is the overall policy-making institution of SADC, and it is managed on a Troika system that comprises the current SADC Chairperson, the incoming Chairperson and the immediate previous Chairperson.

In this regard, the SADC Double Troika comprises of the SADC Troika Member States namely Republic of Mozambique (Current Chair of SADC); Republic of Malawi (incoming Chair); United Republic of Tanzania (Outgoing Chair); while the Organ Troika Member States comprises the Republic of Botswana (current Chair); Republic of South Africa (incoming Chair); and the Republic of Zimbabwe (outgoing Chair).

The SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation is the body whose overall objective is to promote peace and security in the region in line with Article 2 of the SADC Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

A communique on the key outcomes of the Extraordinary Double Troika Summit will be issued at the end of the deliberations.