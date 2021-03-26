Select Page

Agribank’s on-line loan applications commence

Posted by | Apr 6, 2021 |

Agribank’s on-line loan applications commence

Agribank recently announced that applications for all available loan products can now be completed on-line with immediate effect.

In a statement released last week, the bank said the automation of the loan origination process will bring speed and accuracy to the loan application process, better quality and consistency in lending decisions.

“Clients can now apply for loans via the Bank’s website. The new electronic process will enhance transparency and tracking of loans and ensure clear accountability in the handling of applications by the different functions in the Bank. These process improvements are in line with the Bank’s continuing mission to deliver better value to its clients,” they added.

According to the bank , on-line application forms can be accessed directly on the Agribank website: https://www.agribank.com.na

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Milk production drops by 6% as drought continues to rear its ugly head

Milk production drops by 6% as drought continues to rear its ugly head

22 November 2019

NCA farmers to join market

NCA farmers to join market

21 February 2014

Top Swakara producers awarded

Top Swakara producers awarded

4 October 2013

Drastic increase in wood tariff export

Drastic increase in wood tariff export

13 March 2015