Namcor opens retail site in Khomasdal

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor), opened a new retail service station located on the corner Otjomuise Road and Ekster Street in Khomasdal, Extension 16.

This station will service the entire surrounding area with its fuelling needs with the convenience of a Deli Express store.

In addition to providing a wide range of fuel and lubricants, the new Namcor Otjomuise Road services station will provide a host of fast food and beverage options to motorists.

“Namcor continues to implement its expansion strategy across Namibia in line with the directives of our visionary leadership. As part of this priority, the company seeks to deliver world-class services to the public through our state-of-the-art service station infrastructure and facilities,” Immanuel Mulunga, Managing Director of Namcor said.

Namcor’s expansion strategy will see the opening of retail sites in strategic locations across Namibia and potentially in neighbouring countries.

There are five new sites currently under construction with a further 8 in development in all corners of the country.