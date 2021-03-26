Drinking water in Windhoek fit for human consumption says municipality

The City of Windhoek (CoW)recently announced that the drinking water remains fit for human consumption and does not pose any health risk, despite various complaints from citizens.

The municipality in a statement last week said it is aware of the taste and smell concerns expressed about Windhoek’s potable water supply.

“The earthy or moldy taste and smell that some residents may experience in our drinking water are caused by an increase in algae that is a natural condition in the surface water at the Von Bach Dam, operated by NamWater,” they said.

According to CoW, this seasonal phenomenon is a typical occurrence in the summer months and NamWater already put measures in place to improve the quality of the water.

The municipality which services an estimated 400,000 people in Windhoek, said they remain committed to delivering effective and efficient services, thereby enhancing the quality of life.