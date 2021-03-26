Select Page

Drinking water in Windhoek fit for human consumption says municipality

Posted by | Apr 6, 2021 |

Drinking water in Windhoek fit for human consumption says municipality

The City of Windhoek (CoW)recently announced that the drinking water remains fit for human consumption and does not pose any health risk, despite various complaints from citizens.

The municipality in a statement last week said it is aware of the taste and smell concerns expressed about Windhoek’s potable water supply.

“The earthy or moldy taste and smell that some residents may experience in our drinking water are caused by an increase in algae that is a natural condition in the surface water at the Von Bach Dam, operated by NamWater,” they said.

According to CoW, this seasonal phenomenon is a typical occurrence in the summer months and NamWater already put measures in place to improve the quality of the water.

The municipality which services an estimated 400,000 people in Windhoek, said they remain committed to delivering effective and efficient services, thereby enhancing the quality of life.

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

All companies dealing with European entities have to comply with new data protection regulation

All companies dealing with European entities have to comply with new data protection regulation

30 May 2018

NaTIS temporarily de-activates linking of debts for multiple vehicle owners

NaTIS temporarily de-activates linking of debts for multiple vehicle owners

15 July 2020

Nambia hosts ECF-SADC Executive meeting

Nambia hosts ECF-SADC Executive meeting

9 March 2020

Air Namibia to increase flight frequencies on regional routes – A319 aircraft back in business after maintenance checks

Air Namibia to increase flight frequencies on regional routes – A319 aircraft back in business after maintenance checks

23 July 2019