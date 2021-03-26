Select Page

Windhoek building plan approvals increase by 81.1%

Posted by | Apr 1, 2021 |

Windhoek building plan approvals increase by 81.1%

The 12-month cumulative number of building plans approved by the City of Windhoek increased by 13.6% in February, a report by IJG indicates.

On a twelve-month cumulative basis, 2,299 buildings with the value of N$1.69 billion were approved, an increase of 13.6% in number, yet a decrease of 14% in value, similar to the previous 2 months.

The City of Windhoek approved a total of 221 building plans in February 2021, representing an 81.1% increase from the 122 building plans approved in January. In monetary terms, the approvals were valued at N$163.9 million, a 95.1% m/m increase, while buildings with a value of N$54.4 million were completed during February, a 5.5% m/m decrease.

Although the number of building approvals for 2021 are 5.2% higher than the same period of 2020, the value of these approvals has fallen sharply by 40.1% y/y, from N$414.2 million in 2020 to N$248 million in 2021.

The firm said the overall decline in value of approvals was mainly due to a large contraction in commercial building plan approvals, which has consistently declined in value terms on a rolling 12-month basis since September last year.

“Overall, Namibia’s housing market displays positive trends in both the 12-month cumulative value of plans completed as well as plans approved. The decline in commercial building plans approvals and completions is however concerning and reflects Namibia’s uncertain business outlook,” IJG said.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Joe Public, the most admired Agency

Joe Public, the most admired Agency

26 February 2016

Liquidity levels of the banking industry improve to N$4.8 billion during September

Liquidity levels of the banking industry improve to N$4.8 billion during September

1 November 2018

Local business creates ethanol-based sanitiser

Local business creates ethanol-based sanitiser

12 June 2020

Card-less cash deposits now available at FNB

Card-less cash deposits now available at FNB

17 October 2018