Ebikes4Africa celebrate women who make the magic happen behind the scenes

Ebikes4Africa dedicated the entire month of March to the females who make part of their team, who make the magic happen behind the scenes at Ebikes4Africa.

Ebikes4Africa, started by celebrating their co-founder, Marita Walther, who quit her career in 2014 as a journalist and joined her partner to kick-start Ebikes4Africa. Through Ebikes4Africa she not only works to support rural communities, eco-tourism establishments and local entrepreneurs to operate more sustainably, but also provide training, in cycling, bicycle maintenance and e-bike mechanics and play a key part in educating and raising awareness on the

As Managing Director, Marita acts as the link to key partners and stakeholders and sees to the smooth operations of the company and external projects. Marita was also picked for Excellence in 2021 by the Bright Young Thinkers movement by FirstRand Namiba, this month.

This award she received for empowering local communities through e-mobility and solar-powered services and she received winnings of N$25,000. Therefore with this much appreciated boost, Marita and Ebikes4Africa will keep fighting the good fight by helping develop local communities in sustainable manner.

Secondly Ebikes4Africa also celebrated Gabriela !Kharibasen Okamaru, who is responsible for Office Administration, and started her journey with them beginning of 2020.

Gabriela said her experience at Ebikes4Africa has been amazing and it has been an educational journey, because this is her first job. “I am grateful for the opportunity and I believe that life is all about learning and experiencing,” she added.

Last but not the least, Ebikes4Africa celebrated Tuisira Kavikairiua, who is the latest addition of the family and joined the team as a Marketing intern this year.

She said she is amazed at how fast and innovative the E-Bikes are and said working at Ebikes4Africa has been an extraordinary experience so far, especially because she was able to learn how to cycle better, on an E-Bike.

“My favourite part of the job is having a very supportive team who has my back and in order to achieve anything not only is hard work required, but consistency is also needed,” concluded Tuisira.