Gender ministry receives laptops from United Nations Population Fund to help combat GBV

By Clifton Movirongo.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has reinforced its allegiance to combat Gender Violence (GBV) by donating three laptop computers, to the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare (MGEPESW) to strengthen the functioning of the GBV database.

In addition to utilisation for data management and prevention of GBV, the laptops will also be used for the critical work of the social work team at the Khomas GBV Protection Unit.

The three devices which are valued at N$78,597, were officially handed over this week by the UNFPA Representative to Namibia, Sheila Roseau, who also paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, Hon. Doreen Sioka.

During their convocation, the two discussed and explored common areas of work and potential ways to further strengthen the partnership.

Roseau emphasised that alongside systematic and survivor-centred case management practices, proper information and records management is essential for “improving institutional response capacity to GBV.”

“A secure and accurate data system is important to properly document, respond and manage reported cases of GBV,” she added.

Gender minister Sioka thanked the UN for the donation. “The UN agencies, including UNFPA, have been with us, supporting us from the beginning until today and we are very grateful,” the minister said.

With the support of UNFPA, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the Office of the Prime Minister, the Namibian Police developed a national GBV Administration Database system to improve case management services, reporting and coordination between service providers.

The UNFPA Country Office supports the MGEPESW in areas of GBV, harmful practices, sexual and reproductive health, implementation and reporting of human rights instruments and gender responsive budgeting.