‘Old timers’ to play in over 50’s cricket Easter Festival against Zim

Namibia’s Invitational team will face the Zimbabwe in the first-ever international home series for over 50’s cricketers from 01 to 05 April Windhoek’s Wanderers and Trustco United fields.

According to Cricket Namibia Marketing Manager, Natalia Nauyoma all players must be at least 50 years of age for the Castle Lite Over 50’s Easter Festival, which is set to bring massive exposure and experience for the home team.

“Zimbabwe is a full member of the ICC and quite a few of the visitors played Test and ODI cricket for Zimbabwe during their playing careers. The series will test the ability and competitiveness of the Namibian boys,” Namibian Team vice-captain, Francois Erasmus added.

According to Erasmus, Namibia looks forward to hosting their African neighbour’s Zimbabwe as they have a rich cricket playing heritage and culture.

“We are proud to host them with the blessing of our Sports Council, Cricket Namibia and our sponsors Castle Lite and FNB Namibia,” he added.

Namibia Invitational Over 50’s Squad is as follows: Griffiths Ashley Kelly, Fallis Andrew Franklin, Thakur Dayanand, Erasmus Francois Gustav, Gouws Deon, Murgatroyd Bryan Gavin, Titus Isedor Ivor, Du Preez Jacob Wouter, Nortje Jan Louis, Van Schoor Melt, Theron Pieter Daniel, Britten Trevor John, Van Zyl Willem Albertus, Smith Andre, Bassingthwaighte Craig, Lestrange Piers John.