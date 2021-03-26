International business developer appointed as independent non-executive member of Trustco Board

An international business developer, Richard Marne, with a 45-year career in banking, emerging markets, investing, economics and asset management was appointed as an independent non-executive member of the Trustco Group Holdings board, the group announced this week.

Marne, a British Citizen, currently resides in Malaysia and has extensive global experience on company boards as well as investment and advisory committees across a broad range of sectors and regions.

He has served on the African Guarantee Fund in Mauritius, the Mikro Kapital Group in Luxembourg as well as acted as a Senior Advisor – Risk Management of ResponsAbility in Zurich, where he previously also served as the Head of Risk Management.

With his extensive experience and exemplary international reputation, the appointment strengthens Trustco’s strategy of maintaining world class corporate governance standards and its continuous identification and deployment of the best available international skills to ensure wealth creation for all.

He has been involved in senior-level business development, risk management, fundraising and operating roles in commercial and investment banking, micro-finance, impact investment, asset management and private equity, while working in internationally recognised financial services organisations. Mr Marney has a strong track record in the design and execution of global financial strategies, broadening investor bases, and enhancing liquidity.

According to Trustco, Marney possesses the skills and leadership qualities to support the Group in its quest to break into international markets.

“This appointment emphasizes the board’s commitment to maintaining the highest standard of corporate governance and transparency. These key components are required to achieve the vision and growth strategy of the group, as well as to ensure long-term sustainability whilst protecting stakeholder value. He will also serve as an independent non-executive director for group subsidiaries, and will be appointed as a member of Trustco’s Audit and Risk Committee,” the Group said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Trustco said it is confident that his experience will be of tremendous value to not only the board, but the group as a whole.