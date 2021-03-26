Reminded by the future

By Natasja Beyleveld

MD, NaMedia.

As history repeats itself, we are destined to predict doom or hope. To expect, or to reject. To receive or to give love or hate. We choose to fear, or to be excited. To stagnate or to grow. To procrastinate or to change. To decide or to avoid.

We label the obvious, and expect the same results after confronting violence, corruption, bribery, tribalism, racism, sexism, judgement, and poverty. We give to the poor, and then have our own meal in peace and without regret whilst the other percentage of the population starves. The human disconnect is a form of survival because we are selfish in accepting that we must look after ourselves first.

Having animals, I know how love and nurturing food can transform a life. Without it, you’ll have a depressed, scared, inactive, languorous pet that can not play, work, or protect itself. The opposite is true. Love and nurture transform any life on earth to its fullest potential.

As history repeats itself, the future reminds us that we can choose to love, care and nurture those that need it over this weekend, as a fresh start. God gave His life so that we can Live, and not shame or hate or avoid. It takes rescuing or fostering to assist someone else in taking their next best step. I challenge you to think about the way we view life during this special Easter Weekend, to be thankful, and to be giving.

Quoted from an old favourite Kahlil Gibran;

“You give but little when you give of your possessions. It is when you give of yourself that you truly give. For what are your possessions but things you keep and guard for fear you may need them tomorrow? And tomorrow, what shall tomorrow bring to the over prudent dog burying bones in the trackless sand as he follows the pilgrims to the holy city? And what is fear of need but need itself? Is not dread of thirst when your well is full, the thirst that is unquenchable?

There are those who give little of the much which they have–and they give it for recognition and their hidden desire makes their gifts unwholesome. And there are those who have little and give it all. These are the believers in life and the bounty of life, and their coffer is never empty. There are those who give with joy, and that joy is their reward. And there are those who give with pain, and that pain is their baptism.

And there are those who give and know not pain in giving, nor do they seek joy, nor give with mindfulness of virtue; They give as in yonder valley the myrtle breathes its fragrance into space.

Through the hands of such as these God speaks, and from behind their eyes He smiles upon the earth”.