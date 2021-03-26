Select Page

Castle Lite Series cricket squad for upcoming clash against the Cranes named

An ultimate squad of 18 players for the Castle Lite Series against Uganda from 3 to 8 April at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek was announced on Tuesday.

‘The Eagles’ will face Uganda in a T20 and a 50 over in the Castle Lite Series

The squad to face Uganda includes: Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (Captain), Tangeni Lungameni, JP Kotze, Mauritius Ngupita, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Stephen Baard, Michau du Preez, Dewald Nell, Divan La Cock, Shaun Fouche and Ruben Trumpelmann.

The team management meanwhile includes: Head coach: Pierre de Bruyn; manager: Picky Ya France; assistant coach: Albie Morkel; analyst: Riaan Minnie; assistant bowling coach: Fortune Matawu and assistant fielding coach: Gareth Cloete

According to Cricket Namibia spectators are not allowed during the tournament but all cricket lovers and the general public can follow the live games on Cricket Namibia Facebook page, TV2 Namibia, NBC 2 (Saturday 3rd April at 14H30, and on Monday 5th April at 10H00 & 14H30); Grove Mall Fan Park Areas (Wimpy, News Café, Rocomamas and Ocean Basket); The Dome in Swakopmund at the Pitspot Sports Bar and at the Wanderers Restaurant.

 

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

