BW Essay competition deadline extended to mid-June

BW Kudu in partnership with NAMCOR and the Ministry of Energy on Tuesday announced the BW Essay competition deadline has been extended to 15 June.

The organisors in a statement said the extension is due to statistics that indicate that many learners are being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a slower than anticipated delivery of competition material to a number of schools.

The Essay competition was launched on 1 March 2021 under the theme ‘How do we best develop our natural gas resources for the future of Namibia’ with the aim to give learners an opportunity to increase their awareness of the oil and gas sector in the national economy, and the potential benefits of hydrocarbon (natural gas) exploration and development.

The competition is motivated by a desire to inspire interest in energy related issues and science subjects among Namibian learners.

Learners are encouraged to take part in this great opportunity by submitting their entries to [email protected] in the form of a 1000-word essay or a short 2-minute video, podcast, poster, or animation and stand a chance to win amazing prizes.

A total of 14 winners will be selected (one winner from each region) and each winner will receive an amount of N$3000 plus N$4000 for their school. In addition, the top 3 winners will each receive a brand-new laptop. The prize giving ceremony is envisaged to take place mid-July 2021.

BW Kudu’s General Manager Klaus Endresen said: ‘We feel that it is important to extend this campaign to give a fair chance to all the interested learners to participate.’

NAMCOR’s Executive Upstream Development, Manfriedt Muundjua strongly feels that: “Learners will gain more insight on the natural gas resources in Namibia through their research on the topic.”

“We are asking all teachers encourage their learners to take part in this competition. The future of energy lies in our young people, let us groom them while they are still young,” highlighted the Petroleum Commissioner in the Ministry of Mines & Energy, Maggy Shino.