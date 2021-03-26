Select Page

Engen Namibia receives Diamond Arrow award

Engen Namibia received the PMR Diamond Arrow Award for most admired petroleum/diesel brand in Namibia recently.

Managing Director of Engen in Namibia, Christian Li, said the award recognises the hard work, dedication and commitment of his team, and business partners together with the support of their customers and stakeholders.

“We are extremely proud to share this award and would like to thank you for your continued support,” Li said.

The PMR Africa survey profiles business excellence in Namibia as a growth point and potential investment area for foreign and local developers and investors.

The ratings are based on the perceptions of the respondents taken from a random, national sample of 160 respondents comprising of CEO’s, MD’s, business owners, company directors and managers and senior government officials based in Namibia.

Receiving the award, Agnetha Mouton, Engen Marketing & Convenience Manager with Christian Li, Engen Namibia Managing Director and Kim Wentworth, Engen Marketing Specialist.

 

