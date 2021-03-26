MTC NFA Cup to kick-off in April

NFA – Organised football will indeed kick off on the 17 April with the MTC NFA Cup which will run till 31 July 2021, with league football set for August, according to the NFA website.

The NFA executive committee meeting held this weekend confirmed that the clubs from the Namibia Football Premier League (NFPL), the three first divisions and the 14 second divisions will be involved in the MTC NFA Cup as they prepare for league football set to commence in August 2021.

“The NFA cup will help us transit to a new well set season of football that will start in August and therefore it is important that we do things in a certain way to achieve the objective of well prepared leagues,” said NFA President Ranga Haikali.

Haikali added that the transition will also help the NFA to fully implement the E-Connect system of players registration.

””Once we have this in system in place and everyone understand it, then can we go take on a full season. The timeframes are now realistic and we are confident we can achieve the target,” explained Haikali.

The football season comprises of the following football products: The Leagues: To consist of the Namibia Premier Football League [NPFL], three First Division Streams, Regional Second Division Leagues, and the Women Super League. Leagues format and Rules and regulations were also approved by the NFA Executive Committee.

The Namibia Premier Football League consist of Black Africa, Blue Waters, Citizens, Civics, Eleven Arrows, Julinho Sporting, Mighty Gunners, Orlando Pirates, Tigers, Tura Magic, Young African and Young Brazilians.

The executive committee also confirmed the disbursements of funds to help clubs with pre-season preparations such as bookings of stadia for training, buying training equipment, will follow in due course.

The NFA executive committee also approved the regulations and protocols directing the Covid-19 pandemic with no spectators allowed in football stadia, unless otherwise communicated by the Association. All Members must ensure that the NFA honors and respects these national directives.