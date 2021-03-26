Select Page

Vaughn Ahrens to grace the stage of Night Under the Stars

Posted by | Mar 29, 2021 |

Vaughn Ahrens to grace the stage of Night Under the Stars

The Goethe-Institut Namibia will host, singer, songwriter and guitarist, Vaughn Ahrens, for the Night Under the Stars (NUTS) set for 9 April at 19:00. Tickets will cost N$20.

This will be his first solo performance on stage, under this project.

The performance will include songs from his sophomore album and his early career, while Ray Mup accompanies him on keys and bass.

One of his most recent accolades was creating the official soundtrack for the Namibian crime thriller, Lands of the Brave.

The seats for the show will be limited due to Covid-19 regulations and social distancing.

Refreshments will be available.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

OYO receives boost for counselling services from De Beers Group

OYO receives boost for counselling services from De Beers Group

11 June 2020

Triennial winners rock the boat

Triennial winners rock the boat

12 September 2014

Film Review – OZ – THE GREAT AND POWERFUL

Film Review – OZ – THE GREAT AND POWERFUL

15 March 2013

Film Review – I Don’t Know How She Does It

Film Review – I Don’t Know How She Does It

27 January 2012