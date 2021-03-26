Vaughn Ahrens to grace the stage of Night Under the Stars

The Goethe-Institut Namibia will host, singer, songwriter and guitarist, Vaughn Ahrens, for the Night Under the Stars (NUTS) set for 9 April at 19:00. Tickets will cost N$20.

This will be his first solo performance on stage, under this project.

The performance will include songs from his sophomore album and his early career, while Ray Mup accompanies him on keys and bass.

One of his most recent accolades was creating the official soundtrack for the Namibian crime thriller, Lands of the Brave.

The seats for the show will be limited due to Covid-19 regulations and social distancing.

Refreshments will be available.