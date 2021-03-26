N$75 million affordable housing initiative for civil servants kicks off in Grootfontein

The Minister of Urban and Rural development Erastus Uutoni on Thursday officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony for the development of a new housing initiative at Grootfontein in the Otjozondjupa region.

The initiative spearheaded by the Singleton Commercial CC will see the construction of 122 houses affordable houses for civil servants especially teachers, members of the defense force and the police.

The township to be known as Le Mont Village Mix Development, is the brainchild of Edward Tokolo Kasete, with the backing of development partners Tom van Wyk a professional quantity surveyor, Antonio De Jesus- also a professional electrical engineer and professional mechanical engineer Roger Herunga.

Singleton Commercial CC obtained the land virgin land from the municipality of Grootfontein through a Public-Private Partnership in 2017.

“These were approved on Private Treaty if we performed we can return for Extensions of more Land. Singleton Commercial CC is truly honoured to be part of this momentous journey to grow the town of Grootfontein and to be part of the housing delivery solution for our country,” said Kasete.

Uutoni described the initiative as one that can be emulated as the government alone cannot shoulder the immense investment required for the servicing of land and the construction of low-cost housing.

“It is therefore important to state that, mitigating our collective shortage as well as affordable housing solutions for all Namibians is a national imperative that requires us to purposefully explore viable alternative ways of ensuring that every Namibian has a decent roof over their heads,” the Honourable Minister said.

Le Mont Village Mix Development further boasts 1 business plot for a mid-size shopping complex, 1 institutional plot for a clinic or library or a church and 8 play parks for the children. All the streets in this development will be fully interlocked and paved.

The developers offer turnkey housing projects where clients will sign up for Plot and Plan with its sister company as construction contractors.

“We have opted to go this route to control construction quality workmanship and listen to clients’ concerns during construction till completion. We have put in a clause for a retention period for clients to enjoy their new house with peace of mind,” said Kasete.

To avoid land speculations no plot will be sold separately. Clients have an option to choose from the 18 different architecture house plans. The smallest house with the size 72m2 situated on a 406m2 land goes at the starting price of N$620,000, Kasete concluded.