Coastal volleyball tourney to honour Hoffmann slated for weekend

The Dome in Swakopmund will be an action-packed volleyball venue this weekend when the Namibian Volleyball Federation (NVF) hosts the 2021 Bank Windhoek Doc Open Tournament on Saturday, 27, until Sunday, 28 March.

The NVF will stage the 2021 edition in honour of Berndt Hoffmann, a volleyball legend who passed away in a car accident in mid-March. “Hoffmann was our hero and an iconic who dedicated his entire life to the development of Namibian volleyball,” said NVF’s President, Hillary Dux Imbuwa.

After being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the annual Bank Windhoek Doc Open Tournament aims to live up to its reputation of attracting talented volleyball players across the country in both the male and female categories.

Imbuwa added that while the hosting of the 2021 Bank Windhoek Doc Open Tournament is a test under the new normal, the NVF and its partners are well prepared and promise to present another exciting thriller adhering to national COVID-19 protocols and guidelines. “We are looking forward to another thrilling edition, and our gratitude goes to Bank Windhoek for its continuous support over the years,” said Imbuwa.

The tournament is set to have about 15 teams competing for top honours.